Former patient donates £100,000 to Black Country hospital that saved his life

Kevin Threlfall and wife Gillian hand over a cheque for £100,000 to consultant cardiologist Dr Sanjiv Petkar at New Cross Hospital, after surgeons saved his life.

It is the largest donation by a single individual in the last 11 years and will be used to purchase equipment for the trust’s Heart and Lung Centre based in the New Cross Hospital grounds.

The generous gift came from Kevin Threlfall and his wife Gillian, of Perton, after centre staff saved his life following a heart attack in 2014. Since then the 73-year-old has been under the care of consultant cardiologist Mr Sanjiv Petkar and his team.

After the cardiac arrest the father-of-two was fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and pacemaker, which has since saved his life again on numerous occasions.

Mr Threlfall, a businessman, said: “I have no memory of the day when I collapsed on the golf course following a cardiac arrest. All I remember is sitting up in bed at New Cross Hospital, seeing my wife and thinking I had possibly been in a car crash.

“My heart rate had gone from the normal 70 beats a minute, to 200 – causing me to collapse. If it wasn’t for the amazing teams at New Cross Hospital I wouldn’t be here today. My care has been exceptional.

“I was fitted with a ICD and pacemaker which checks my heart works correctly and sends a larger electrical shock to the heart that essentially "reboots" it to get it pumping again.

“For the past eight years the incredible care I have received has been exceptional. The whole team are brilliant, always on time, kind and professional.”

He said to show his appreciation for the first class care he received he wanted to fund some equipment for the cardiology team – outside of what they are able to get via the NHS.

The trust's charity development manager Leanne Bood said said the money would be spent on numerous pieces of equipment including a dedicated ultrasound machine, lead coats for staff, research to improve patient care, 10 laptops for consultants and 10 portable cardiac monitors.

Mr Petkar: “I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this amazing donation to our department. We will use the funds to buy various pieces of equipment including 10 Holter monitors.

“The monitors record the electrical activity of the heart continuously over 24 hours or longer. Demand in Holter monitors have increased over the last two year, going from 326 requests for one in 2019 to 489 requests in 2021.

“There are only 71 monitors, without the monitors there is a delay in discharging patients and they are not getting the treatment they need at the appropriate time due to having to wait for monitors to be available.”

Ms Bood added: “Receiving this incredibly generous donation means so much to our staff who go above and beyond to provide the best patient care every day.

“Thank you so much to Mr and Mrs Threlfall for supporting us, we are so thankful for the support.”

He was at South Staffordshire Golf Course in May 2014 playing in a match between South Staffs and Moseley clubs, when he fell to the ground. His heart stopped and two other golfers gave him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). They also used a defibrillator before paramedics arrived to revive him.