E-scooter riders reminded vehicles are still illegal in Wolverhampton amid increasing reports

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is joined by Councillor Waseem Zaffar and Lucy Yu and Alex Klimt from Voi during the launch the new electric scooter hire scheme in Birmingham.

The electric vehicles can only be used in public in areas currently hosting a Government trial – including in Birmingham and West Bromwich town centre.

It has led to police and council chiefs highlighting the rules surrounding the vehicle and pledging a crackdown which could see e-scooters seized and crushed.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Barnsley, of Wolverhampton Police, said: "E-scooters are being trailed in some parts of the country to see if they offer an an alternative and more environmentally-friendly way to travel.

"However, e-scooters can be very dangerous if people use them illegally and dangerously. We want people to feel safe in Wolverhampton and we won't hesitate to take action against those who ignore the rules."

The force is planning a series of days of action in the city to highlight the issue and to educate riders about the rules. Anyone found riding an e-scooter in the city could see their vehicle seized and crushed by the authorities.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city environment and climate change, added: "There is clearly a great deal of confusion around e-scooters, with the vehicles permitted on roads and cycle lanes in places which are part of the Government trial.

"What is clear, however, is that Wolverhampton is not one of these trial areas and therefore e-scooters are illegal on roads and cycle lanes in our city.

"Anyone in Wolverhampton who has an e-scooter must only ride it on private land with the owner’s permission – not on public land. Please don't put yourself and others at risk, or you could find your vehicle ends up being crushed.