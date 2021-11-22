Wolverhampton man facing jail for sending malicious message to Tory MP

Michael Riveiro pleaded guilty to an offence of sending a malicious message to Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson on September 14.

Riveiro, 22 and from Wolverhampton appeared at the city's magistrates' court on Monday and was warned that he faced custody for his actions.

Mr Robert Skinner, prosecuting, said: "The crux of the message was essentially a lot of talk about grooming and some references to Tony Blair. One message says we can use his internal organs as food.

"He should sacrifice himself so that the rest of us can live in peace.

"The defendant wanted the post to be shared widely.

"There has been other content which has not crossed the threshold in criminality, but it has escalated in the defendant's campaign against the victim.

"The crown says that culpability would be high and that the starting point for sentencing is nine weeks in custody.

"We understand that the defendant was of previous good character with no convictions, but has two cautions for dishonesty matters earlier this year."

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

Mr Andrew Brocklehurst, mitigating, told the court that Riveiro suffered from dyspraxia and was on the autism spectrum.

Deputy District Judge Mr Tan Ikram told Riveiro: "I am going to ask for a pre-sentence report with a focus on the protection of the public and including deterrent. It will be an all options including custody."

Riveiro, of Sandy Hollow, Compton, Wolverhampton,was granted conditional bail until December 23 when he will be sentenced.

Conservative MP Mr Anderson was elected in 2019. Mr Blair, a former Labour prime minister, served from 1997-2007.