Occupants 'leave scene' after car flips onto its roof in Wolverhampton

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

A busy road was left blocked on Sunday morning after a car flipped onto its roof.

The car flipped onto its roof on Sunday morning on Tettenhall Road. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire Station
The car is believed to have crashed into a parked vehicle and flipped over on Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton around 5.20am.

Crews from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park Fire Station were called to the scene and worked to clear the wreckage while keeping the road closed for several hours.

West Midlands Fire Service also said the occupants of the car had left the scene before the fire crews had arrived, and no other injuries were reported.

The car was removed from the scene with a winch and the road was reopened several hours later.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Fire Station team said: "Blue watch were in attendance at a Road Traffic Collision.

"A car was on its roof on Tettenhall Road near Chapel Ash.

"The road is closed until the vehicle is recovered and no persons are injured."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called 5.21am to Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton on Sunday, November 21.

"Two appliances from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park were in attendance.

"The incident involved a car in collision with a parked car which had come to rest on its roof.

"The occupants had left the scene prior to our arrival at the scene."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

