16 schools recognised for their work combatting bullying

St Andrew’s CE Primary School are awarded 2021 #YES Anti-Bullying Charter Status by Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills.

The schools were awarded YES Anti-Bullying Charter Status for their commitment to preventing and dealing with bullying among young people, at Molineux Stadium.

To achieve charter status, schools and youth organisations must submit evidence they are discussing, monitoring and reviewing anti-bullying policies on a regular basis.

Support staff have to identify and tackle bullying appropriately and ensure that pupils are aware that all bullying concerns will be dealt with sensitively and effectively.

Hosted by HeadStart Wolverhampton’s Ambassadors, the ceremony was introduced by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge after a drumming performance by Honour Adagabasa, a pupil from Smestow School. In a speech to the audience, the Mayor reiterated the harm that bullying can cause to young people and commended the schools involved for taking measures to stop it.

The 2021 winners of the award were given their award by Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills.

Councillor Dr Hardacre said: "It was fantastic to see so many schools attend this special ceremony and show their commitment to help end bullying.

"Sadly, bullying is still a prevalent issue for young people and it is crucial that we collectively take steps to help prevent it – and committing to the #YES Anti-Bullying Charter is a great way of doing this.”

The schools awarded charter status were: Christ Church Infant School, Christchurch Juniors, Edward the Elder Primary, Elston Hall Primary, Goldthorn Park Primary, Grove Primary Academy, Moreton School, Smestow Academy, SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy and Nursery, St Andrews Primary, St Edmunds Catholic Academy, St Martin’s Primary School, St Michael’sAided Primary School, The Kings CE School, The Royal School and Wednesfield High Academy.

The ceremony also saw some recipients of the 2020 award, who couldn’t attend an event last year due to coronavirus restrictions, formally accept their award from Emma Bennett, the council’s Executive Director of Families.

They included Dovecotes Primary School, Dunstall Hill Primary School, Graiseley Primary School, St Lukes Primary School, St Peters Collegiate School and The Way Youth Zone.

Once all of the awards were given out, the audience enjoyed a musical performance from visually impaired musician Neyo, a pupil at St Edmunds School. He performed Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody on drums, as well as singing Perfect by Ed Sheeran.