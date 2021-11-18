Safety measures installed outside school in Bilston to help keep students safe

Teacher Lewis Franks with pupils from Bilston C of E Primary School and other representatives

Persimmon Homes funded the work outside Bilston Church of England Primary School, Albany Crescent, next to its new housing development.

The housing scheme has led to the creation of a new access to the school for vehicles and improvements to existing footpaths around the area.

But, after work was completed, chiefs found there were issues with motorists parking outside the school gates – with action being taken to stop it.

It has led to £12,000 guard rails being introduced outside the school entrance and double yellow lines and "School Keep Clear" markings introduced on the road.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, cabinet member for children and young people and a governor at the school, said: "We are pleased to have been able to introduce these safety measures outside Bilston CE Primary which will help ensure the safety of children as they arrive and leave school.

"This week is also Road Safety Week, which is a timely reminder that we all have a role to play in making journeys safer for everyone."

Persimmon Homes worked with Councillor Momenabadi and the council's transportation and road safety teams over the safety measures.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We take a lot of pride in the people and places where we build and this is another example of our commitment to improving the local area in Bilston.

“The new parking safety measures follow our Section 106 agreement with the Wolverhampton Council, creating a new £800,000 park and recreation area at our Ettingshall Place development which I’m sure many of the children at Bilston CE Primary School enjoy as well.”