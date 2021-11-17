CCTV appeal after spate of break-ins on same night in Wolverhampton

A police appeal has been launched after a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Wolverhampton.

People have been called on to get in touch with police if they recognise this person. Photo: Wolverhampton Police
The break-ins happened on the same night in the WV11 area – mostly on Lyndale Drive, Hopton Crescent and Carol Crescent.

The crimes happened on October 19 but police have only now issued an appeal for people with information to come forward and speak to them.

They have released pictures of two men they want to speak to in relation to the break-ins.

People should contact the force via live chat on their website or call 101 anytime. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote investigation number 20/1837600/21.

