Pallet donations helps Santa on visit to Black Country

Getting ready for Christmas, (left-right) councillor Beverley Momenabadi, Rotary Club of Bilston and Wolverhampton West president Andy Baker, cheif executive Caroline Green, and rotarian Gerald Brooks, at Pallet-Track Ltd, Bilston..

Every year Bilston and Wolverhampton West Rotary Club help bring Santa to Bilston but this year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, members found they were unable to raise funds for his sleigh to go out on the roads.

To ensure children do not miss out on seeing the festive gentleman, the company, based in Millfields Road, Wolverhampton, has donated £1,000 to enable Santa to visit the local area with a gift for each child that attends the Bilston Christmas Lights Switch-on ceremony at 5.30pm on November 26.

The company is the UK's fastest growing overnight-palletised freight network and has sponsored the Rotary Club by £1,000 to enable Santa to pay a visit.

Andy Baker, the Rotary Club president, said: “It’s been a tough two years with the Covid-19 pandemic but we are really grateful to Pallet Track for stepping in to provide us with some support so that children in Bliston do not miss out this year.

"They are definitely on Santa’s ‘good’ list.”

Caroline Green, the company's chief executive officer, said: “It has been a really hard 18 months for children across the country and when we heard about Santa’s shortfall, we were keen to step in to make sure

local children in Bilston did not go without gifts this Christmas.

"Earlier this year, we supported the Rotary’s Bikeathon which raised money for a special needs school and we know the great work that they do in the local area so we were thrilled to help out.

"I hope that going into 2022 charities like Rotary can continue their good work and children across the country can flourish.”