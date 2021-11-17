New Ask Marx service launches to help male victims of sexual violence

Black Country Women's Aid chief executive Sara Ward

After the success of the Ask Angela scheme when women can ask for help at public places if they are in danger Ask Marc aims to give men a chance to talk about interpersonal violence.

There will be specialist support around rape and sexual violence, childhood sexual abuse, grooming and exploitation, domestic abuse, stalking, forced marriage and so-called “honour”-based violence.

Ask Marc will provide confidential practical and emotional support including one to one and telephone support, access to counselling, help to report to police, support at court, and support groups.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster funded Ask Marc which was developed by Black Country Women’s Aid in consultation with male survivors of abuse. Ask Marc will work alongside police, community organisations and local authority partners to help survivors get the help they need.

Black Country Women’s Aid CEO Sara Ward said: "We know how difficult it is to report abuse and that telling someone is the first step to getting help; it is made doubly difficult when people don’t know if services are out there to help in the first place.

"Ask Marc has evolved to create a space where men feel that they can tell someone without fear or judgement. It is vitally important that no one is left feeling isolated and alone. We will be sharing our many years of experience supporting victims of violence and abuse to ensure that this service maintains the high standards that all victims need when seeking help."

Andy, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who was supported by Black Country Women’s Aid’s rape and sexual violence services, explained the importance of having someone to talk to about the abuse he received.

He said: "I was at rock bottom when I plucked up the courage to contact Black Country Women’s Aid. When I called them, everything changed. Getting support was the best thing I ever did. I would encourage any man who is struggling to pick up the phone and talk to someone."