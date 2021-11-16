Reward on offer for help with finding Lola

Kyle Smith and Alisa Bloomfield, from Wednesfield, are offering a £500 reward for the return of their cat Lola, who has been missing from the family home for six months. She was last seen at 10pm on May 1, on the family's CCTV camera.

Mr Smith said the family had last seen the seven-year-old around 10pm on May 1 on the family's CCTV.

He said: "We last saw her on that day and didn't think much about it as she would usually go out and about, but we started getting worried after a day when she hadn't come back.

"We started circulating posters with pictures of her after that and have done so for the last six months.

"We won't stop giving up and will keep putting up posters, but it's just into the realms of the unknown at the moment as we don't know what's happened to her."

Mr Smith said Lola was fully grey with a white belly and a white splotch on her nose and was friendly, but also wary of strangers.

He said he hoped she hadn't been taken, but said that if that was the case, he wanted the person responsible to think about what they had done.

He said: "I find it difficult to believe that Lola has gone off on her own free will due to her wariness of strangers.

"If someone has taken her to satisfy their needs, then I cannot believe that they would cause upset and stress on us just to satisfy their needs of having a cat.

"We would ask that whoever has her do the right thing and make contact as we hold no judgement and no questions will be asked."