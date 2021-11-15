Major disruption caused by train derailing in Wolverhampton has been cleared

National Rail warned passengers of delays between Birmingham and Shrewsbury after the incident in the early hours of Sunday.

The train derailed north of Wolverhampton's railway station and led to rail replacement buses put in place as work got under way.

But now the disruption has been cleared and the issue sorted. It comes after the region's tram service was suspended for four weeks.

Routes affected on Sunday included the Avanti West Coast line between London Euston and Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street and Preston.

The London Northwestern Railway line between London Euston and Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street and Crewe/Liverpool Lime Street.

Meanwhile the Transport for Wales line between Birmingham International and Aberystwyth/Shrewsbury/Chester and the West Midlands Railway line between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury were also hit.

Avanti West Coast tickets for cancelled services were made available on Chiltern Railways journeys between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street in both directions, or West Midlands Railway services between London Euston and Wolverhampton in both directions.

Rail replacement buses ran between Wolverhampton and Stafford and CrossCountry train services between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street via Stoke-On-Trent and Stafford will be diverted via Bescot Stadium.

Tickets were accepted on National Express West Midlands trips between Birmingham and Wolverhampton in both directions, and the West Midlands Railway between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton in both directions.