Two men stabbed in Wolverhampton city centre

Two men have been hospitalised after being stabbed in Wolverhampton city centre.

Casino 26 in Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK
West Midlands Police is investigating after two men, aged 27 and 21, were stabbed at Casino 36 on Temple Street, Wolverhampton just before 2am on Sunday.

It is believed a disorder took place when the two men were injured.

They were taken to hospital with stab wounds, where they remain today. Their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Enquiries continue and anyone with information is asked to contact WMP via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am - midnight or call 101 anytime.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote crime reference 20/1880311/21.

