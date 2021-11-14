Two men stabbed in Wolverhampton city centre

West Midlands Police is investigating after two men, aged 27 and 21, were stabbed at Casino 36 on Temple Street, Wolverhampton just before 2am on Sunday.
It is believed a disorder took place when the two men were injured.
They were taken to hospital with stab wounds, where they remain today. Their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Enquiries continue and anyone with information is asked to contact WMP via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am - midnight or call 101 anytime.
Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote crime reference 20/1880311/21.