Vacant former Wolverhampton office to become homes supporting vulnerable people

Bond House in Bond Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Wolverhampton Homes was this week given the go-ahead to convert Bond House, a council-owned three-storey building on the corner of Bond Street, close to the city centre.

The development will include an assessment centre and a mixture of one and two-bedroomed emergency and settled accommodation units – including six wheelchair accessible flats – as well as communal areas.

Three offices will be maintained on the ground floor and once completed, the facility will include security and a concierge on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for City Assets and Housing, said: "This centre will further strengthen our homeless support in Wolverhampton.

"We have a clear message that no-one needs to sleep out on our city streets.

"The work during the coronavirus crisis has built on the collaborative, partnership working approach to services for homeless individuals and rough sleepers in Wolverhampton.

"This initiative will continue to offer the best possible service to some of the most vulnerable people in our city.

"This is not merely a story about effective partnership working.

"It is a story about transforming lives for the better and allowing people to live safely and independently, with the backing of arms-length support as and when required."

Councillor Bhupinder Ghakal said the centre would further strengthen homeless support in Wolverhampton

The facility will also provide for other vulnerable groups – for example women experiencing homelessness or people who are made homeless despite having secure employment.

Rent and charges will be affordable and will allow people to be in employment, which is not always possible in traditional supported accommodation. Funding will come from a mixture of council spending and government grants.