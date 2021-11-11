Pothole-ridden road finally being repaired one year after complaint

Repair work has finally started on a road in Wolverhampton more than a year after a resident complained.

Inkerman Street potholes
Inkerman Street potholes

Paul Cook, from Heath Town, Wolverhampton alerted the council to around 70 potholes in Inkerman Street.

He described one of the potholes as nearly the width of a speed ramp and said if a cyclist ever hit it they would go straight over and injure themselves.

The council made attempts to patch up the road in August last year, but by October these had been ripped up again.

Mr Cook said: "I think over a year is a bit extreme for such a small road, I could understand if it was the M6.

Inkerman Street potholes

"It should have been surfaced a long time ago, the work finally started on November 1 and is still ongoing."

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment in Wolverhampton, said the issues in Inkerman Street were set for full resurfacing in this financial year and work was under way.

Mr Cook added: "It has been seven months since the start of the financial year.

"I did speak to Steve Evans on October 3 and he told me it would be 'any day now', and it still took a month after that.

"He even came down and said he wouldn't be happy driving on it.

"It must have been at least a dozen times I have chased this up."

Repair work is set to be completed by Friday.

By Nathan Rowe

