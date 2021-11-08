Wolverhampton school up for major sports podcast award

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 5/11/21 Hoping to win an award for their sports podcast, students (left) Avtar Sangher, and (right) Thomas Watkins, both aged 18, at Tettenhall Wood School, Wolverhampton..

They will hear in January whether the school, which caters for 150 students, aged from three to 18-years-old, has gained the award for the best social and equality sports podcast.

Physical education teacher Adam Millichip, aged 29, came up with the idea of hosting a podcast with two of the students to help improve their communication and social skills as well as self confidence.

The idea was agreed by the headteacher and since then Adam and Tom Watkins, aged 18, and Avtar Sanghera, also aged 18, have interviewed major figures in the sporting world.

These have include Premier League winner and England goalkeeper Joe Hart and Matt Le Tissier,

They have also talked to cricketing legends Nasser Hussain, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, Michael Atherton, Matthew Hoggard, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Waugh.

Rugby World Cup winners Will Greenwood and Sir Clive Woodward have also featured in the interviews.

The podcasts have gained listeners from across the world.

Adam said: "We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as one of the top three per cent of all podcasts worldwide.

"It was an idea I came up with during the lockdown as a way of improving the two students communication and social skills.

"We are delighted to be in with a chance of winning a global sports podcast award in the equality and social impact category.

"If we managed to win the award there will be a ceremony in London and a trophy for the school and recognition and pride in what we are doing.

"Everyone at the school is anxiously waiting to hear the outcome and whether we have won our category."