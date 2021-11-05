Nurse takes on cold water challenge in memory of mother who died with Covid

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......03/11/2021 Jill Spencer took part in the ' Mavis in May' cold outdoor swimming challenge to raise money for the Waterside House care home, Wednesfield, who looked after her late mother..

Jill Spencer, aged 60, from Codsall, initially retired in November 2018 and decided to take up cold water swimming.

Now she has returned to work and helping with Covid vaccination clinics in Bushbury.

Jill was so grateful to staff at Waterside House, a residential dementia care home in Wednesfield where her mother, Mavis Farmer was a resident, she decided to raise vital funds.

She gave herself the challenge of completing 89 minutes of cold water swimming for Mavis in May and has now presented a cheque for £1,560 to the care home.

Jill said: "My mother passed away with Covid in April last year aged 89 and I decided to raise funds for the home by doing a swimming challenge.

"I took up cold water swimming as it was always something I had fancied doing.

"I have been swimming at a pool in Shrewsbury, Carding Mill Valley and in the River Avon and completed my grand final swim for the challenge at the Three Shires Head, where Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Cheshire meet.

"I decided to raise funds for the home as they were outstanding in their care and that is an under-statement.

"We could not visit during that last week of her life because of Covid restrictions and they did become an extended family."

Michelle Jones, the 40-year-old activities co-ordinator at Waterside House, said: "Jill has done a really wonderful thing and this is the best thing ever as because of the Covid pandemic and restrictions we could not hold our usual three fairs to raise funds.

"The money Jill has raised will be used for the well-being of residents and on activities, entertainment and trips out.

"She has done so amazingly well to raise the funds the way she has through her swimming challenge."