KFC in Wolverhampton is back open after £750,000 makeover

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 5/11/21 WITH VIDEO Attending the reopening of KFC, Penn Road, Wolverhampton, (left-right) Steve Bull MBE, mayor of Wolverhampton councillor Greg Brackenridge, restaurant manager Khalid Mahmood, and Pat McFadden MP..

Wolves legend Steve Bull, Pat McFadden MP and Wolverhampton Mayor councillor Greg Brackenridge all helped celebrate the reopening of the fast food outlet in Penn Road.

The new design, which has seen the creation of a larger drive-through area, has also enabled the 68 staff return to their jobs after a six-and-a-half week closure.

Khalid Mahmood, general manager, said: "The refurbishment has created a further 14 jobs and by the end of the year we expect to take on a further 20 people.

"We are welcoming applications from those keen to join our team.

"The building was old-fashioned before the refurbishment and the new design enables us to fit in more customers and increase the drive-through area.

"We can now cater for more visitors by car each hour.

"This is one of the best in the whole company and a lot of people have been visiting us from neighbouring outlets to see how it looks and how we are dealing with customers."

Harinder Dhillon, for the Splendid Hospitality Group, the franchise group of KFC responsible for 42 stores in the Midlands and North East, said: "We have the highest sales and welcome around 5,000 customers each week.

"The site has been re-designed and re-configured to provide an increased delivery and drive-through area.

"It is great to be re-opening the doors of our Wolverhampton site.

"We love being part of the community and are committed to growing and benefiting the local area.

"We are thrilled to be bringing new jobs to the area and offering people a place to enjoy some delicious fried chicken."