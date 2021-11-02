Brand new benches unveiled at Blakenhall's Phoenix Park

A Blakenhall park has been fitted out with new benches so elderly residents can pass the time.

New benches installed at Pheonix Park in Wolverhampton. Presented by local Texaco garage and installed by Royvil Fabrications. Cllr Jasbinder Dehar present..
The two new benches at Phoenix Park were donated by Texaco, Dudley Road, installed by Royvil Fabrications and were the brainchild of Blakenhall Councillor Jasbinder Dehar.

The park is in the process of being improved by Cllr Dehar and the local community with a sensory garden being created inside its perimeter.

Cllr Dehar said: "I am very grateful to the team at Texaco, when I told them about needing benches for my green project they offered to donate them.

"They will make such a difference, we have a lot of elderly residents in Blakenhall and they will now be able to sit down, have a chat, play games and meet one another at the benches."

She added: "We really are making an effort with Phoenix Park at the moment, I've enjoyed creating the sensory garden."

Phoenix Park was recently awarded Green Flag status for the environmental efforts of Cllr Dehar and its patrons.

A Texaco spokesman added: "As a business we understand how important our local community is, and these benches are a token of our gratitude to the people of Blakenhall who have welcomed us and showed our support.

"We would like to work with Cllr Dehar and local business in the future and do a lot more, we will be providing free food for the homeless for Diwali on Thursday (November 4).

