Cops complete 17-mile relay for colleague battling cancer

A team of caring cops took on a 17-mile running challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK

The team of 16 officers took on a 17-mile running challenge from Wolverhampton Police Station to Telford in honour of Pc Donna Kelly, a colleague who is battling breast cancer.

The mother-of-two, who is based in the Wolverhampton Neighbourhood Taskforce, was diagnosed in July 2020 and has since undergone surgery, eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Sgt Matt Cooper, from the taskforce, said: "Donna is a much-loved member of the team and has remained so positive while fighting the disease.

"She's been so brave and we wanted to show how much she means to us while raising money for such an important cause.

"It was all the motivation we needed to get us through the challenge and it was lovely to see Donna - who has been responding well to treatment - there to meet us at the end."

Small groups of officers took it in turns, running around three miles before handing over to others for the next stretch, with all of them completing the final mile to Donna's home together.

The team finished in under three hours during their day off, raising £2,000.