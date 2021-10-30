Wolverhampton man transforms back garden into interactive Halloween maze

With the giant Halloween maze he built in his back garden, (left) Michael Marsden with (right) friend Ryan Vickers, who will be helping to scare party guests on the night.

Michael Marsden from Wolverhampton is throwing a Halloween party on Saturday, the night before Halloween, where all of his guests will complete the spooky attraction.

Mr Marsden's wife, teaching assistant Louise Marsden, said: "Michael loves Halloween. He's very excited, he's like a big kid.

"He says that guests aren't allowed in the house until they've done the maze!"

The RAC mechanic has been eagerly preparing the back garden for four weeks in preparation for his fancy dress party, which has the theme of 'scare fest'.

Mrs Marsden said: "He has put so much work into it and I now can't see my garden, but I am very proud. He loves it so I love it too."

The maze will have a dedicated clown area, strobe lighting, and a dedicated bar area.

And guests will have to watch out for any figures around the corner, which could be a mannequin, or maybe even a live actor waiting to scare them.

The live actors include Mr Marsden and his friends, who are eagerly awaiting the experience they have described as "Penn's version of Alton Towers's Scare Fest".

But the fun won't end after Halloween, as the 39-year-old mechanic intends to turn his construction into a Christmas Grotto.