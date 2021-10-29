Molineux sleepout event set to return and help city charities

Getting ready for the Molineux Sleepout are members of the Good Shepherd (left) Daniel Turner, and (right) Dawn Walls, with (centre) senior communication officer Scott Brotherton

The Molineux Sleepout will see hundreds of Wolves fans, local residents and supporters of the Wolves Foundation and Good Shepherd bed down for the night in the Stan Cullis Stand on Friday, November 12.

The event first took place in 2019 and raised £50,000 for the Wolves foundation, which runs projects to benefit the community, and the Good Shepherd, which provides food and a range of support services for those in need from the local community.

It went virtual in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, with people sleeping in their gardens or camping indoors away from their beds and raising another £13,000 for the two charities.

Demi Grundy, Wolves Foundation communications & fundraising manager, spoke about the importance of the event.

She said: "The Molineux sleepout has become such an important event over the last couple of years, both with raising funds and also awareness of supporting the homeless and vulnerable from the local community.

"At the end of the 2019 event, everyone was able to return home to a warm house and refreshments whereas for a lot of people, we know those sort of home comforts are not available."

"Being back at Molineux which hopefully ensure another successful event to support the work of Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd, and the sense of community which the sleepout has previously inspired is always fantastic to see."

Former Wolves captain Karl Henry will be one of many Wolves Foundation ambassadors taking part in the event, alongside Sky Sports TV presenter Johnny Phillips and former Great Britain Paralympic team captain Jack Rutter.

Karl Henry took part in the first event in 2019 and said he was looking forward to take part in the event again.

He said: "“I remember it being a very cold and wet night when we did the first sleepout a couple of years ago but also such a worthwhile experience to raise vital funds and awareness.

"There is such a strong community spirit in Wolverhampton where people are always ready to help each other and I am sure there will be another fantastic turnout as we return to Molineux."

The Good Shepherd will receive 50 percent of the funds raised on the night and operations manager Tom Hayden said the charity was very appreciative of the backing it was receiving from the event.

He said: "We are both delighted and hugely grateful to Wolves Foundation for the opportunity to link up once again for the third Molineux sleepout.

"It is such an important event which highlights not only the need to support vulnerable members of our society but also the fantastic community spirit in Wolverhampton where so many people want to help.

"We look forward to another successful event to help the Foundation and the Good Shepherd continue with their important work right across the city."

The event takes place on Friday, November 12, starting at 7pm and running through until 7am.

Entry for the sleepout is £35 per person with participants encouraged to raise a minimum £150 fundraising with all proceeds being shared between Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd.