Police investigating 'small number of reports' of drinks being spiked in the West Midlands

Officers say they have received one report where it appears a woman has been spiked via an injection and are investigating.

The force said it was unclear exactly what happened and are in the process of speaking to the victim to get more information.

A separate drink spiking incident involving a Birmingham-based university student is under investigation, and the force has had a "small number of reports" from Birmingham city centre over the last few months.

A spokesman for the force said: "We know that lots of people are posting about their experiences online and we’d encourage them to contact us to let us know what’s happened.

"We are taking all reports seriously and would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking in any form to contact us via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight, or call 101 anytime. To remain 100 per cent anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Police continue to run perpetrator-focused operations, looking to identify suspicious behaviour and prevent a wide range of offences from happening – and are working with door staff, venues and street wardens.

It comes as women boycotted nightclubs across the UK to send a message after hundreds of cases, including drink spiking and injections, were reported in recent months.

Dozens of local Instagram pages have been created to spread the news of the Girls Night In campaign, where women from various university cities will stay in, "spreading awareness and challenging clubs" to keep people safe.