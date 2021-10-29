More than 100 children enjoy Halloween fun at creative break in Wolverhampton

Children enjoying Halloween half term fun organised by Strive Events

The children enjoyed arts and crafts as well as games which were all funded by a £5,000 grant to Strive from Wolverhampton Council.

The four day creative break at The Royal School was run by Strive Events which was set up by 29-year-old Chelsea Burns last year to look after children of key workers during lockdown.

Chelsea said: "We've had a great time this week. All the children really enjoyed themselves especially our Halloween party when everyone was dressed up. The children's parents have all been really happy seeing how much fun they've been having.

"We do a lot of arts and crafts so the parents can see what the children bring home with them."

The children on the creative break all qualify for free school meals including the Afghanistani children.

Chelsea said: "We had 20 Afghanistani children with us and even the ones who cannot speak English joined in the fun. They have been stuck in hotel rooms so it was really nice for them to get involved.

"The parents were a bit apprehensive at the start but after seeing how much the children enjoyed it came back with other children on other days."

She added: "We are really grateful to The Royal School and Wolverhampton Council for making this happen and are hoping to do the same in the Christmas holidays providing we get the funding."

Strive had 16 members of staff keeping the children entertained throughout the week and all of them are trained to deal with allergy Epipens.

Chelsea said: "We had a lot of children with allergies and who have to take medication at certain times and its nice when we get parents who thank us."