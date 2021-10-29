Fundraisers walking on fire to help The Haven

Managing director Carolyn Smith with Dan Cooper and Louise Taylor

A team from TP Squared in Wombourne will take part in a UK Firewalk event to help raise money The Haven Wolverhampton.

The event will see supporters walk on hot coals reaching 648.8C (1200F) at the Round Oak in Wombourne on November 24.

Carolyn Smith, managing director said: "Everyone at TP Squared wanted to get behind the Fire Walk event, it was a super easy decision to make to help raise funds for an incredible local charity.

"We have supported The Haven where possible for a number of years but during the pandemic, when you consider the extreme situations these women and young people have been through, we felt it even more important to get involved and help raise vital funds and awareness for The Haven."

The Haven Wolverhampton was established in 1973 by Honor Pringle and Colin Brown who campaigned tirelessly for provision for women and girls who were homeless and those experiencing domestic abuse.

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven said, "We are really excited for our upcoming Fire Walk and hope as many members of the local community as possible choose to join us and take part.

"It has been a difficult 18 months and we have seen a huge demand in the need for our services due to the pandemic – this, coupled with not being able to run our usual calendar of fundraising events, means this event is incredibly important to us.

"To have companies like TP Squared involved is great as they are based in Wombourne where the event is taking place and it really shows the community coming together to raise much needed awareness and funds for local domestic abuse services."

To register for the event or find out more, visit havenrefuge.org.uk/fundraising-events.