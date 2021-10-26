Wolverhampton road to remain closed while collapsed embankment is repaired

The work has begun to repair the collapsed embankment near the A454 Bridgnorth Road in Wightwick

Wolverhampton Council highways bosses have announced that the outbound carriageway of the A454 Bridgnorth Road in Wightwick should reopen in three weeks, subject to weather conditions.

The outbound lane has been closed from its junction with Windmill Lane on public safety grounds ever since a section of the Smestow Brook embankment, which runs next to the highway, collapsed earlier this month and exposed high voltage electricity cables.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "The collapse of the embankment took everyone by surprise.

"Work has been ongoing since it happened to understand the cause and discover the extent of the problem which has involved the extensive removal of vegetation.

"Obviously, our initial fear was that more of the embankment could give way and being as it is right next to the footway and carriageway, we could not put people at risk and closing the road was the only realistic option.

"We have been working closely with the Environment Agency to appraise the options and coordinate the repairs and I am very pleased to announce that contractors have now been appointed, they are on-site and the repair work is underway.

"The job will involve rebuilding the embankment, covering it with a membrane and dressing it with large stones, as well as extending the existing drainage outlet.

"These are fairly extensive works which will cost in the region of £40,000 and should be completed in three weeks, but I should stress that we are very much dependent on the weather staying dry; heavy or persistent rain will delay things.

"We will keep people updated and I hope to be able to announce the reopening of Bridgnorth Road soon once the works are completed.