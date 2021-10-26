Health chiefs raise concerns over people dropping guard with Covid-19 cases rising

Figures show a total of 28,369 positive cases were recorded across the region last week – with a rate of 475.8 per 100,000 of the population.

It has led to health chiefs urging everyone to stay cautious and continue taking fundamental infection control measures, such as wearing masks.

Clive Wright, operations director for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the West Midlands, said: "Cases are rising across all parts of the country and the West Midlands region is no exception. This is a reminder to us all that the pandemic is not over. There are steps we can all take to help protect each other from Covid-19.

“If you are offered a vaccine, including a booster, take it as soon as you can. Consider wearing a mask in crowded spaces and open windows and doors to ventilate the room when you have guests.

“We must not forget that one in three cases do not have symptoms but can spread the virus to more vulnerable people. Testing regularly, if you are out and about and mixing with others, and reporting all results is important in identifying cases and to break chains of transmission. If you have symptoms, no matter how mild, please play safe, take a test and stay at home until you know you are in the clear.”

The experts have made the plea as more families and young people enjoy the half-term break – which will lead to families and friends mixing more, which can lead to the spread of the virus.