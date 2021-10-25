Mayoral approval given to cancer coffee morning

The event was branded a success. Photo: Visionary Language.

Secret Angels welcomed the Mayor of Wolverhampton Greg Brackenridge and Mayoress Sureena Brackenridge as guests to its Macmillan Coffee Morning on October 9.

The event at Park Village Education Centre helped to raise £2,750 for the cancer charity through the sale of cake, raffle sales and donations throughout the event.

Councillor Greg Brackenridge said: "It is wonderful to witness people from a diverse variety of backgrounds come together to support such a good cause.

"I congratulate Secret Angels for organising the McMillan coffee morning, bringing people together and raising funds to help those who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

Secret Angels volunteer and event organiser, Alvina Ali said: "Following the turmoil of 2020, it was fantastic to host our first event of the year with our surprise guests the Mayor and Mayoress of Wolverhampton.

"This is a great opportunity for people and communities to get together with those they cherish and make time for what really matters: food, laughter, getting to know our neighbours and people better."

All the money raised will go to support Macmillan Cancer Support services in the local area. Pavitter Mainn, Macmillan engagement lead in the West Midlands, said: "Secret Angels is a fantastic organisation working with communities in Wolverhampton, and we are delighted that they are hosting their first ever Macmillan Coffee Morning this year.