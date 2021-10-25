Earl gives a big thank you to sponsors after marathon effort

Earl Edwards has just run his 13th London Marathon, having raised £100,000 since 2009. This year, he has raised more than £6,000 for Breast Cancer. He is congratulated by his sponsors Bobby Bhandal(second left) from Budgens convenience store, and Nick Ktori, Costas Gavriel and Peter Gavriel from Bilbrook Fish Bar, Codsall

Earl Edwards, aged 48, is well known for his fundraising and dressing up for the occasion in a Pink Panther costume to raise funds for national charities.

With the backing of his sponsors from Budgen's at Bilbrook, Birches Bridge Fish Bar and Codsall Fish Bar and customers he has raised £6,000 for Breast Cancer Now.

Earl was also sponsored by The Willows Care Home at Codsall, where he works.

Now he has decided that he has donned the Pink Panther costume for the last time and gave it away to a young boy at the end of the marathon.

He has also decided, along with his sponsors, to concentrate on raising funds for local good causes.

Earl said: "I am in discussions with my sponsors and plan to concentrate on raising funds for local charities in the future.

"Over the years I have concentrated on raising money for the big charities but there are so many smaller ones who are local and who are struggling.

"I have already spoken to frieends, Stuart Bailey and Ivan Fletcher, of Codsall, who have said that they will join me on fundraising challenges in the future.

"These will include running, wing-walking and parachuting and the money we raise will go to local charities across Wolverhampton, Codsall and the Black Country.

"My friends have agreed to join me in future challenges but I will definitely not be wearing the Pink Panther costume.

"I will, however, be donning another costume but I am not telling anyone what it will be like.