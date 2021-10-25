'Shameful waste' as Covid tests are found dumped at Wolverhampton play area

Discarded Covid tests found in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton. Photo: Ellis Turrell

Councillor Ellis Turrell made the shocking discovery in different parts of Castlecroft over the weekend and reported the find to the city’s public health team.

He said they were found at the play area on Castlecroft Avenue and on Windmill Lane, leading to suspicions they may have been discarded by schoolchildren, but added it was not clear if any of the tests had been used.

Councillor Turrell said he was sad to see the tests being wasted as they are relied on by people visiting elderly residents or accessing services such as seeing their GPs.

Discarded Covid tests found in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton. Photo: Ellis Turrell

Last week, Wolverhampton Council encouraged school children to keep on being tested during half term this week to prevent a spike in cases on their return to the classroom.

Councillor Turrell said: “I was disappointed to see the Castlecroft area littered with Covid tests on Saturday, particularly around the play area on Castlecroft Avenue where smaller children could have picked them up.

“I immediately reported this to the council’s Public Health team, as it wasn’t clear whether any of the tests had actually been used.

“But let’s be clear, this is a shameful waste of Covid tests at a time when cases are rising.

“These tests are needed by healthcare staff and people who want to visit their elderly relatives or access vital public services.

“I will be speaking to local schools to ensure that tests are distributed to students in a responsible way.”

Discarded Covid tests found in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton. Photo: Ellis Turrell

Free walk-in rapid Covid-19 testing is available at the Civic Centre, St Peter’s Square, between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, the Jamia Masjid Bilal, Newhampton Road, from 10am-7pm daily, and The Hub at Ashmore Park between 9am and 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Rapid Covid-19 testing can also be done at home using kits picked up from the mobile Covid-19 test unit, Bilston and Wolverhampton Markets, WV Active leisure centres, Wolverhampton Swimming and Fitness Centre and from pharmacies offering the Pharmacy Collect service.