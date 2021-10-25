Councillor helping to fund half-term project

Pictured looking forward to the sessions are Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, Lisa Stallard and Lisa's son Billy aged five months

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, who represents Ettingshall ward in Wolverhampton, has funded Wolves Play Café to run sessions on Wednesday, October 27 from 10am to 11am and 1pm to 2pm at Ettingshall Memorial Hall.

Children will be able to choose from a selection of craft and outdoor activities during the sessions which have been funded via Councillor Momenabadi’s ward funds.

She said: "When I learned that the Government’s Holiday Activity Fund (HAF) didn’t cover half-term, I knew that lots of children would miss out on the opportunity to explore, be creative and develop through play activities.

"I utilised my ward funds to fund this as the activities Wolves Play Café have hosted in the city before have always been a hit with local families.

"And, with gas prices rising, I know the coming months are going to be difficult for many families so by funding them it means families can access them for free."

These activities are in addition to a week of activities for the October half-term holidays being organised by Wolverhampton City Council.

It follows on from the success of the Yo! Summer Festival, which offered children and young people a focus by providing them with places to go and things to do throughout the school holidays.

More than 18,000 young people and families took part in nearly 500 events and activities.

As well as giving children and young people fun activities to keep them busy, delivering these types of programmes also had a positive effect on reducing anti-social behaviour, with instances cut by 39 percent compared to 2018, when there was no similar programme of holiday events.

Full details of half-term activities can be found on the Yo! Website, go to yowolves.co.uk.