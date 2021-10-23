Wolverhampton motorists warned of delays as eight days of work starts on city centre road

St Georges Parade, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead and use real-time travel information as additional works are carried out on St Georges Parade.

Traffic will be reversed via Snow Hill from Saturday for approximately eight days to allow the Midland Metro Alliance, which is working on behalf of Transport for West Midlands, to complete kerbing installation works to facilitate more efficient bus movement in the area.

The right-hand turn into Pipers Row will remain open during this time.

Those living, working or visiting Wolverhampton are being asked to leave more time for their journeys and plan ahead using real-time information and live updates provided by West Midlands Roads to keep the travelling public moving.

Paul Brown, MMA construction director, said: “We returned to Wolverhampton earlier this year to complete the final stages of construction for the Metro extension and we have already achieved a number of construction milestones.

"These works are continuing to progress well and when complete, the extension will provide a much-needed boost to public transport by allowing people to easily change between train, tram and bus.

"We do appreciate that our works can cause disruption and we will continue to work closely with the Wolverhampton Council, Wolverhampton Business Improvement District and our partners at Transport for West Midlands to minimise impact wherever possible.”

Traffic will be reversed on St George’s Parade from Saturday 23 October for approximately eight days

The final phase of the project follows the completion of works, including track laying and road resurfacing, along Pipers Row and Railway Drive in 2019 before a pause in the project to allow the station works to begin.

The construction activity has ramped up in recent weeks following the completion of the revamped railway station with the first section of tram track now installed on Railway Drive.

The upcoming activity on St Georges Parade has been scheduled during half term to help minimise disruption and a clearly signed diversion route will be in place to assist drivers. Traffic will still be able to leave the city via Bilston Street.

Mark Corbin, director of network resilience for TfWM, said: “We are working closely with the Midland Metro Alliance to help keep Wolverhampton moving during these works. One of our key priorities is making sure travel is as easy as possible whilst construction takes place.

"The social media accounts for West Midlands Roads have quickly established themselves as a trusted source of travel advice for road users and we advise those living, working and visiting Wolverhampton to check for live updates while these essential works are carried out.”

The Wolverhampton city centre Metro extension is part of Wolverhampton Council’s and Transport for West Midlands’ plans to create a seamless transport interchange in the city centre.