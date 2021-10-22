Wolverhampton students star in The One Show

Dan Freeman, Adrian Jones, Colin Walford and course tutor James McCallum, from the new electric vehicle and green technologies course at City of Wolverhampton College, which featured on BBC's The One Show.

Pupils on a new electric vehicle and green technologies course were interviewed on the popular prime time show during a story on electric cars.

The group were filmed in the college’s new electric vehicle workshop at the Wellington Road campus in Bilston, talking to presenter Joe Crowley about the skills they are learning and the reasons they signed up for the course.

Louise Fall, vice principal of student engagement at the college said: “We are thrilled that The One Show selected City of Wolverhampton College, and in particular our students to showcase their achievement on our electric vehicle and green technologies courses.

"Students are valuing these sector-based work academy programmes, developed in partnership with West Midlands Combined Authority, as its supporting them to get into a career in a developing sector.

"Feedback from students shows that having a guaranteed an interview with an industry employer at the end of the course is a real incentive to train.”

The new courses have been designed to support people into careers in the developing green technologies sector, with qualifications available at beginner to advanced level.

The three-to-four-week courses are free to attend and suitable for unemployed people wanting to improve their employment prospects in the automotive industry, people working in the sector who want to upskill, and workers in different industries who want to retrain.

Demand for these skills is high as sales of electric cars are skyrocketing amid climate change concerns, and a looming ban on all new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.

But mechanical knowledge of electric cars is currently lacking, with only 6.5 per cent of the UK's mechanics trained to repair electric cars.