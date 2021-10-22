Choir with members across region delighted to sing live after 'long and emotional' 18 months

Rock Choir members from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton have reunited for live singing rehearsals

Rock Choir members from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton say they are experiencing the huge benefits of social singing for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The choir has officially kicked off its autumn term and local choir leader, Rowan Richards, is delighted to welcome members – also known as Rockies – back into the rehearsal room.

During the height of lockdown, Rock Choir had to move all of its rehearsals online over Zoom and YouTube.

Leaders say the community spirit of the choir really flourished and Rockies maintained vital connections with their fellow singers by organising online charity events, quizzes and a host of social activities.

But as restrictions have been lifted, Rock Choir has been able to gather for indoor rehearsals and harmonise together for the first time in 18 months.

The new autumn term gives members the chance to learn four new, specially-arranged songs including the uplifting ‘Make your own kind of music’ by Paloma Faith.

“It has been such a joyful experience, hearing the Rockies sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart," said Ms Richards.

"Our members have been so committed to Rock Choir and their determination to keep singing and to keep those social connections alive during lockdown was inspiring.

"Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special.

"We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this fantastic group of singers.”

In addition to the live rehearsals, those who prefer or need to remain isolated can take part in the autumn term with the launch of the national online Rock Choir.

People can learn all of the songs from the comfort of their own homes and rejoin the live choirs whenever they are ready.

Caroline Redman Lusher, creator and creative director of Rock Choir, said: "I am overjoyed that our Rockies have been allowed to regroup and sing together inside once again. It’s been a long and emotional 18 months waiting for this moment to happen.

"I am so proud of all the Rock Choir members and my dedicated team who passionately led our choirs with the love, energy and positivity that Rock Choir is famous for.

"The nation’s mental health is at its worst and the services and support to combat loneliness, depression and anxiety are in huge demand and oversubscribed.

"Allowing choirs to reunite across the whole of the UK will now have a tremendous and positive impact and allow a healing process to begin for those who take part. Choirs of all types provide a lifeline and this lifeline can now be reinstated."

Rock Choir is the pioneering contemporary choir of the UK and has more than 33,000 members participating in 400 local communities.

It offers all ages an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, introducing members to feel-good pop, rock and contemporary chart songs.