Wolverhampton couple celebrate 60 year anniversary after chance meeting in the rain

.Brian Bromley and Sheila Bromley celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card from The Queen.

Seeing Sheila walking in the torrential rain Brian Bromley pulled up and offered her a lift to the cinema. After the film they met for a drink and the rest is history.

The pair celebrated their diamond anniversary surrounded by family and friends on Sunday night at the Three Hammers Golf Club after a lifetime of love and travel.

They were presented with a congratulations card from The Queen to celebrate their landmark anniversary.

Brian's work as an engineer took him around the world and Sheila moved with him to Turkey and India before returning for retirement in Wolverhampton.

Brian, aged 85, said: "If it had not been raining that night in 1959 then I might never have met Sheila. We've had a lovely life together, children, grandchildren and a great grandchild and she supported me as I worked all over the world.

"We lived in Turkey for three years and in India for six months but I was glad to come back and retire in Wolverhampton where I could do my gardening and fishing."

Brian had to complete his National Service before he could embark on a career in engineering and the couple got married in 1961 and had two sons John and Martin.

Sheila, aged 82, said: "I can't remember what film I watched that night but I do remember it was pouring of rain and I was glad of the offer of a lift so was happy to go for a drink with Brian and his friend afterwards.

"We were lucky to see the world but am really happy to be in Wolverhampton for our retirement and being close to our friends and family."