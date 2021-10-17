Creative Wolverhampton youngsters can create music for free during half term

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Budding pop stars in Wolverhampton are being offered the chance to make music for free during the half term holidays.

Free music lessons are on offer in Wolverhampton
Beatsabar Music Project have teamed up with the City of Wolverhampton Council and other arts organisations to create activities for half term.

Children and young people are being given the opportunity to get involved with a wide range of events to keep them entertained and engaged.

John Paul, from Beatsbar Music, said: "Over three days from October 26, Beatsabar Music Project would like to work with creative 11-15-year-olds to create three songs about Being You, Being Healthy and Being Connected.

"Experience the music making process in a professional recording studio, working with music producers and songwriters. Completed songs may be played on local radio and a music video will be recorded."

On Friday, October 29 there will be a short showcase and presentation of what the young people have created and friends and family are welcome to come.

To book a space call 01902 423826 TODAY or email johnpaul@beatsabarmusicproject.co.uk.

