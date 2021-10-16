Gardeners in Wolverhampton reap what they sow with award

Bill Simkiss, along with Wayne Exton (Midland Heart lifestyle Manager), and Dianne Woodings. back L-R: Lana Johnson (Morrisons Community Champion), Betty Rubine, Jenny Freeman and Barbara Howells..

The communal garden at Bushfield Court, in Bilston, part of Midland Heart Retirement Living, was classed last year as "outstanding" by the judges.

And this year, after entering the competition section In Your Neighbourhood, they have once again maintained the highest standard after being judged.

Marie Barley, lifestyle coach at the complex, said: "We entered In Your Neighbourhood, a category in Britain In Bloom, we entered the retirement village.

"We've done it for three years, last year it was virtual and this year we were lucky enough that all the residents got together and we got 'outstanding' – the top award again.

"That's the rating we got before as well – and it's been great for our members all over lockdown to do some gardening. They had to plant stuff 12 months before the judges got there and they managed to grow their own plants in the greenhouse – they've worked really hard.

"They have all pulled together – it's been a great communal effort."

The effort has been supported by Morrison's community champions who've donated both compost and plants to the effort. It was rated as "outstanding" on October 13 by judges from the Royal Horticultural Society who presented a certificate to garden group members.