Black Country recycling plant in massive fire

Smoke could be seen for miles around

Fire crews from Walsall and the surrounding area were called to Recycling Lives on Tramway Road in Darlaston after the fire had broken out around late morning on Saturday, October 16.

The fire had spread among scrap and cars on the site and produced a smoke cloud which could be seen as far away as West Bromwich and Wolverhampton. More than 50 firefighters battled the fire.

Roads near the site were closed off to traffic and cars travelling on the M6 and Black Country Route were forced to reduce speed due to the smoke.

Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We have approx 50 firefighters and specialist resources at an incident in Tramway Close, Darlaston involving over 100 cars that were in the process of being recycled.

"Local residents should avoid the area and keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke logging in the area."

West Midlands Fire Service have been approached for comment.