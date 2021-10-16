Big bash to relaunch Wolverhampton youth centre

Fundraising officer Hannah Clay gets flyers at the ready to promote the forthcoming re-launch party at The Way, Wolverhampton.

The bash starts at The Way youth centre in School Street, Wolverhampton, at 1pm on Saturday, October 23 for all families and groups who would like to get involved with the youth centre, finishing at 3pm.

A party for juniors - aged between eight and 13 - then kicks off at 4pm until 6pm, followed by the seniors' party from 7 to 9pm, for 13 to 19 year olds.

Guests can enjoy a roller disco, carnival games, temporary tattoos, sensory games, and live music, alongside plenty of food and free memberships for the year ahead.

Fundraising officer Hannah Clay, said: "It's a really special place, it's definitely had a big impact on young people in Wolverhampton.

"They develop new skills, they get an understanding of how to make friends, and build a confidence they didn't have before."

The Way provides a vibrant, exciting space for anyone aged eight to 19, or up to 25 for anyone with a disability or additional needs.

Young people have access to the centre's impressive host of different activities: they can take on the rock climbing walls, have a go in their purpose-built recording studio, and play a number of indoor and outdoor games.

There's also a gym, basketball court, and boxing ring, with volunteers who will train people how to use them so they can feel confident and secure.

Developing young people's skills and self-esteem is crucial to the team, whether that's through teaching them new skills for them to fall in love with, or providing them with mental support.

The Way has invested in facilities to open up the widest possible range of opportunities for youngsters, from its own dedicated textiles and art design workshop, to musical instruments and 3D printers - it's a centre to inspire the next generation.

The fundraising officer said: "We're able to raise young people's aspirations - they might come in feeling grumpy, not sure what they want to do this evening but also for the rest of their life.

"We can build up a relationship with them, giving them something to do this evening but also talk to them about possible ways forward for the future, signposting qualifications or routes they could go down.

"We can be that extra emotional support for them, and we match mentors to people on a personality basis, so we know they'll get on. It's very special."

Staff are youth-oriented, listening to their needs and suggestions to influence the running and design of the building.

And the centre is particularly excited about the launch of a new sensory room on Tuesday, October 19 which has been made possible thanks to the centre's funders.

Responding to feedback that people would love a calmer room in the building, The Way is introducing a room for young neuro-divergent people, or anyone in the centre who needs a quiet space.

The tranquil room has calming lights, bubbling water, and a whole range of items that are soothing to touch.