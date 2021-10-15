Police called following schoolchildren disturbance

Police were called after crowds of schoolchildren were seen running through Wolverhampton city centre shouting and screaming before congregating at the bus station.

Police were called out after the incident on Market Street in Wolverhampton
Officers from West Midlands Police and British Transport Police, alongside community support officers, were called to Market Street in Wolverhampton after reports of a disturbance.

The incident, which happened around 4.15pm today, saw dozens of schoolchildren rushing down Castle Street and Queen Street shouting and screaming as police officers attended the scene.

People stood on Market Street waiting for buses or shopping on the street watched as Enjoy Wolverhampton ambassadors attended the scene to help police officers and community support officers with clearing the area.

Police officers were also seen at Wolverhampton bus station as a large number of schoolchildren congregated inside and outside the entrance to the station, with a few heading back up Queen Street.

Officers at the scene said they were still working out what had happened, although one person, who didn't want to be identified, said he had seen a girl being led away from the scene by police.

West Midlands Police have been approached for a comment.

