Dudley Kingswinford Running Club celebrates 13 finishers of the Manchester Marathon

The runnres who completed Manchester's marathon

The runners completed the fourth largest marathon in Europe despite four of them running the London Marathon the week before.

Dirk Baynham, Lisa Brindley, Andy Colquitt, Dan Davey, Claire Hancox, Karen Flint, Richard Jones, Julie Pearson, Kat Purslow, Matt Queen, Ray Selwood, Alison Thorneycroft and Becky Withers all were awarded medals for finishing the marathon.

First back from the club was Dan Davey who completed the course in 3:45.50 despite having an eight week injury during the build up to the race and the first female was Karen Flint in a time of 4:38.25.

DK Running Club meets at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Groups leave for runs at 6pm and 7pm with a range of paces to suit everyone. There are also Sunday morning runs for those who want to run longer distances.