Compton Care in Wolverhampton store reopens to the public after being hit by thieves

Senior store manager Mike Evans cleaning up the Compton Care store after the damage

The Compton Care Retail Plus store, located in the former Wilkinson’s building in the city centre, has remained closed following a break-in during the late hours of October 10 when thieves stole parts from the water-piping system.

The damage caused by the thieves led to severe flooding in the building.

Staff working with Compton Care estimated that the financial impact of the store’s temporary closure is expected to be around £10,000, an amount that is the equivalent of 15 days of care on the charity’s Inpatient Unit.

Aaron Smith, deputy retail operations and support services manager at Compton Care, said: “We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support that we have received since we shared the news about the break in.

"Our flagship store is not only vital for income generation, but it also provides a community hub where we host support sessions and help with bereavement, so we are relieved that we are able to open our doors again.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to the staff and volunteers who sprang into action to help with the clean-up operation and have made it possible for us to welcome our supporters back this weekend.”

The store and its on-site coffee shop were due to reopen Saturday at 8am. Compton’s network of shops located across the charity’s catchment area raise in excess of £900,000 each year.