New film launched to help find more foster carers in Wolverhampton

Film Screenshots

Fostering services across the country have joined together for the release of a new short film commissioned by a collaboration of local councils and children’s trusts from all over England.

The short film, titled Out There, highlights the ways fostering can make a difference to the lives of both the children and those who come forward to take care of them.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “While we already have many brilliant foster carers in Wolverhampton, the reality is that we always need more people to open their homes and their hearts to fostering.

“This project has been a brilliant way of working together to produce a high-quality film that will be a real asset to our recruitment of new foster carers in our city.

“The aim is that this film will be shared on social media in cities, towns and villages right across the UK, reaching countless people and showing them the many benefits fostering brings.

A total of 34 local authorities have been involved in the project and the film premiered today.

Everyone attending the launch from the participating councils and children’s trusts were asked to share the film across the UK using the hashtags #FosterForYourCouncil and #FindTheBestOfYou.

Jazmine Walker, the council’s Head of Service Children and Young People in Care added: “By being a part of this project, we can see that we get the best benefits from pooling resources.

“The time, knowledge and expertise that working as partners has brought to this project can now help the children and young people in our area.

“Our previous films have been really well received and have directly led to more people coming forward to foster, and so this time we thought we should be more ambitious and take a national approach, and we are very proud of the result.

“Out There is a beautifully poignant film which really captures many of the thoughts and emotions being felt today, particularly as many people have reflected during the pandemic about their life choices and the importance of community support.”

To watch the film, visit www.fosteringforwolverhampton.com/out-there-film or search for ‘Fostering for Wolves’ on Facebook.