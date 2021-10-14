Dog owners urged to let pets mingle to help their mental health

Taking a dog for a walk can be one of life's great pleasures.

During the various lockdowns record numbers of people bought dogs but now with many returning to work their pets face long spells on their own which a pet charity believes will impact their mental health.

The Humanimal Trust wants dog owners to "Paws for a Picnic" this half term and organise get togethers with friends and their animals at local parks.

Jo Blake, development manager at Humanimal Trust, said: “After such a long time, catching up with friends and family has never felt better, so we’ve teamed up with our sponsor Leucillin, to ask people to come together in their local community this half term (or whenever suits you) and 'paws' to appreciate all those you love, of all species.

“It is easy to get involved, all you need is a group of like-minded people, with or without canine companions, a suitable picnic venue - whether that’s your local park, beach, garden or weather-friendly location - and your favourite snacks."

She added: "We've put together some ideas to help make your fundraising event a success, with recipes, games, activities and resources available on our website.”

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who founded the charity in 2014, said: “I believe that One Medicine is the most rational route forward for both animal and human medicine.

“By taking part in ‘Paws for a Picnic’ and raising money for Humanimal Trust, together we can make a meaningful difference towards achieving a fairer world where animals and humans benefit equitably from medical progress and not at the expense of the other.”