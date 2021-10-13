Jobs boost planned in redevelopment

Artist impression of proposed new Drywall Steel Sections HQ in Wolverhampton. Photo: Pinnegar Hayward Design

Plans have gone into Wolverhampton Council to transform the disused playing pitches off Spring Road into one industrial building along with 15 start-up units.

Drywall Steel Sections are looking to relocate from the firm’s current Cradley Heath base into the building in a move that will see it expand and create an extra 21 jobs on top of the 24 members of staff currently on the payroll.

It is hoped the smaller starter units will create around 90 jobs. The overall development is expected to see more than £17 million investment.

The site was once part of Rolls Royce’s former Wolverhampton operation. It later became cricket and bowls pitches but they haven’t been in use for around 14 years.

The Gupta family, which runs Drywall, said in a statement: “The business has been going for over 20 years, and operates 10 rolling mills, two press brakes, and two guillotines.

“These are all light processing machines and processes, meaning our processes operate quietly, efficiently and unobtrusively.

“While continuing to invest heavily in new state of the art machinery and equipment, one of the core goals is to move into a new and bespoke premises, which in turn will allow the business to invest in further machinery in order to expand on the product offering.

“In addition to this, it will be able to give many more opportunities for employment in the local area.

“The business currently employs 24 members of full time staff members. Once we move premises, it will allow us to increase our workforce to circa 45 staff members over the next 10 years.

“Most recently, the business has invested in cutting-edge technology and machinery which allows Drywall to design, engineer, and manufacture products to supply to the incredibly buoyant housing industry, specifically pre-fabricated elements and systems that speed up construction times, reduce waste and increase commercial competitiveness.

“We are directly involved in supplying hundreds of residential and commercial schemes across the UK, with many projects adopting the Modern Methods of Construction build strategy.

“Many projects are engineered by us to manufacture and supply as individual components, pre-panelised frames for modular buildings, or residential garden rooms.

“The images shown are all residential schemes, for which the business has manufactured and delivered to various customers.

“Drywall are keen to be a key player in establishing the region a centre of excellence for this, and are looking to build a relationship with The University of Wolverhampton to help train students.

“These bespoke new premises, with its improved production flow will create much more space and enable the purchase of further state of the art machinery to expand Drywall’s outreach, supporting the house builders up and down the country as well as jobs and investment in the region.

“The family has always lived in Wolverhampton (in Tettenhall), and are extremely pleased to be bringing their new HQ back to their home city.”

Agents Pinnegar Hayward Design added: “The overall scheme, both the bespoke unit for Drywall Steel Sections Ltd. and the start-up industrial park, will certainly form a small but important element of the overall regeneration and economic renaissance currently underway in Wolverhampton.

“The anticipated overall capital investment, including new jobs, apprenticeships, training, relocation costs, client-specific fit out (such as offices, over-head cranes, extensive under-cover and inside racking/storage) is anticipated to exceed £17m and will regenerate this dormant brownfield site.

“The 15 smaller units are hoped to create anything up to 90 positions (based upon an average of six jobs per unit). This is over and above the staff increases associated directly with the Drywall Steel Sections Ltd. relocation.

“Further direct benefits to the region will be the increased rates generated, which are estimated to be in the region of £195,000 per annum (though subject to occupation and ultimate fit-out).