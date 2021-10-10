Wolverhampton's West Park turns pink as Race for Life returns

Elizabeth and Phoebe Jones from Willenhall at Race for Life in West Park

After a year's hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular fundraising event made its grand return to the city centre on Sunday morning.

Dozens of people descended on the park to take part in the 5k race, all in the name of charity.

Among those taking part on Sunday was 50-year-old Donna Watson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer.

Donna, from Finchfield, said: "I had breast cancer last year. I'm doing good now – I'm just having preventive treatment which will finish in January.

Jo Turner, Donna Watson and Sue Lavender from Finchfield

Bella Richards, five, with Tom and Dianne Caddick from Wolverhampton

"I was diagnosed in lockdown, I felt I got through quicker and I can't thank the NHS enough. I wasn't delayed at all. I was diagnosed in June and started chemotherapy in July – literally within weeks.

"I promised a good friend, she had breast cancer too, that I would do this this year when I felt better. There's about 11 of us taking part – friends and family.

"We have raised around £2,000 collectively so far."

Race for Life in West Park, Wolverhampton

Sue Kaszuba, Lisa Beddow and Yvonne Harper from Wolverhampton

Sisters Yvonne Harper, 60 and from Lanesfield, and Sue Kaszuba, 62 and from Wightwick, were joined by sister-in-law Lisa Beddow, 52 and from Willenhall, for the event on Sunday.

Lisa said: "We have got lots of family members, my mother died from cancer and we have people in remission at the moment. We just need to raise awareness. When you talk to someone – their family member, or someone they know has cancer."

Yvonne said: "I lost my mother-in-law to cancer in August. Between the three of us we have raised around £1,000."

Husband and wife Diane, 53, and Tom Caddick, 60, from the Scotlands, were being supported by the their five-year-old granddaughter Bella Richards for their 5k.

Diane said: "My dad passed away nine months ago from cancer – it affects everyone. Tom lost his mom 36 years ago to cancer – she was only 52 years old. I don't think anyone knows anyone who hasn't been affected by cancer.

"We have raised nearly £200 so far. This is the first time I've ever done it – I wanted to do it for my dad. I did Brave the Shave a few years ago. Our granddaughter Bella has come out to support us."

Emily and Wendy Potter from Compton

Shila Ahir and Neelam Kalirai from Penn and Telford

Mother and daughter duo Wendy, 52, and Emily Potter, 21, from Compton, were also joining in. Wendy added: "My mother died nearly four years ago of cancer – and my sister is battling breast cancer for the second time. This for them.

"We have raised about £200 between us. This is the first Race for Life we have done, because my sister got breast cancer again she had been clear for 12 years and it seemed to be the right time to do it."