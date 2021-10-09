Boxer Ben Whittaker shows Wednesfield High Academy pupils Tiarna Grizzle 14, Luke Mills 18, Archie Price 17 and Sadie Knight 17, his medal

The star of the summer games amazed pupils at four Wolverhampton schools with tales from the Olympics and showing off the medal he is now proud of having initially not worn it on the podium.

The Darlaston fighter accompanied Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge to Wednesfield High Academy, Coppice School, Moseley Park and Spring Vale Primary School.

The 24-year-old shot to stardom in the summer with his fighting prowess and cheeky post-fight interviews when claimed he would end up Mayor of Wolverhampton if he won gold in Japan.

Sporting a multi-coloured haircut and wearing his Great Britain Team tracksuit, the boxer took time to tell children about the secret of his success, his struggles at school and hopes for the future.

Olympic boxer Ben Whittaker gave an inspirational speech to students at Wednesfield High Academy

The students listen to the Olympic star

He said: "Life has changed since Tokyo, I can't go and buy a bottle of milk at Asda now without someone recognising me but it's fantastic because I can make someone's day with a smile or conversation.

"I love coming to schools and speaking to children. It is something I am more than happy to do. I believe in giving back, I never had that person to look up to but I want to be that person to local kids.

"I struggled at school because I had ADHD and used to mess around because I could not do the work and was embarrassed. But boxing taught me discipline and I have been doing since I was seven years old.

"I'd go home for lunch so I could train and used to get up at 5am so I could do running before school, some other kids thought I was weird but that is how much I wanted to win."

Ben Whittaker, the Mayor and students Carlo Swift, 16, Tiarna Grizzle, 14, and Amrin Klare, 11

The 24-year-old let pupils hold his medal but revealed he almost lost it.

He told the Express and Star: "I could not find my medal for a while, then I found it in the boot of my car.

"Since the Olympics I have had an operation on my shoulder which had been troubling me for a while, I near enough boxed with one arm in Tokyo.

"So in a month I will be 100 per cent fit and can look forward to turning professional in the new year."

Mayor Greg Brackenridge and Ben Whittaker opening the new fitness suite in Wednesfield with Sadie Knight, Tiarna Grizzle and Amrin Klare

He added: "I was frustrated not to win gold but after sitting back and looking at it and seeing the response when I got home I am proud.

"I would not be here today if I had not won my medal. And seeing people's reaction when they see the medal makes me realise not many people get to have them."

Councillor Brackenbridge said: "I was happy to let Ben wear my chains, when a Olympic boxing finalist asks you something you say yes.

"I am so pleased he is visiting four schools with me today, Coppice, Wednesfield High, Moseley Park and Spring Vale Primary, he is already a star and will go all the way, I am an ex-boxer and I've never seen footwork like it."

"He is a lovely guy, he has said he has a bit of time on his hands before he turns pro and he wants to spend the time inspiring the youth, and he really does inspire them when he talks to the children."