Wolves legend Steve Bull visits Brownhills boy battling with cancer

Laura Adams, Kirsty Bull, Ethan Adams, Melanie Bowring and Steve Bull at DX Freight in Willenhall

Ethan Adams, aged four, is currently receiving treatment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital for Burkitt’s leukaemia, a rare type of non-hodgkins lymphoma.

When staff at DX Freight heard the boy loved trucks they donated a number of models to Ethan as staff also raised cash for him. His GoFundMe page has clocked up more than £5,000 and Steve Bull's Annual Golf Day also raised cash for the boy.

Ethan, who lives in Brownhills, loves the outdoors and money raised will help pay for a new family area in their garden built by Taylor Made Decking and Patios, who are not charging labour costs.

Kirsty and Steve Bull also presented Ethan with an ipad, which will go into hospital with him for his continued intensive chemo treatments, which are expected to last for another two years.

Ethan loves the outdoors, so is looking forward to spending quality time with his parents Carl and Laura and extended family.

Fundraiser Keeley Adams said: "Since the diagnosis, the whole family has been devastated. Ethan is now unable to go to nursery, play with his friends and do what most four year olds can do.

"He will be spending a lot of time in hospital while receiving his treatment which will be six months at a minimum and another 6-7 months to recover. After the main 6 months of treatment he will have two and a half years more treatment but will be less intense."

"The emotional impact on his parents has been enormous and from a logistical perspective has meant that they have been unable to return to work whilst caring full-time for Ethan."