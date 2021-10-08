Paralympian amazes Stourbridge children with his gold medals

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......06/10/2021 Elmfield School, Stoubridge, will be visited by Paralympian David Smith, who holds three Gold medals, is the most decorated GB Boccia player in history and carried the GB flag at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, pictured with class 5 student Georgina age 10..

The boccia player visited Elmfield School and took two assemblies, answered lots of questions and even stayed after school to help with some extra-curricular activites.

The 22-year-old star wowed children by demonstrating his wheelchair skills and boccia talent which has earned him a clutch of medals dating back to the 2008 Games.

Elmfield School lead Paul Merrell was delighted David took the time to meet the children.

He said: "It has just been an amazing day that our pupils and staff will not forget. I cannot express my gratitude enough for David to take so much time at our school.

"The children were so inspired by his gold medals and his obvious talent for boccia."

The sports star was the first guest the school has had on its grounds since the lock down last year.

Mr Merrell added: "We want to get more people in, like we did before Covid, and the enthusiasm the children showed for David shows why we need outside visitors in the school to inspire the children.