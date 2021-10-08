New jobs club launched to help people enter the construction industry

tg

Midlands based construction company, RMF Group has launched the monthly Jobs Club, in partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), to training and career opportunities within the construction sector.

The event, which is supported by the Department for Work and Pensions and Colleges West Midlands, focuses on the construction industry. Each month selected employers will talk about various projects across the region and help available for individuals wanting to start a career in construction within the West Midlands.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “This new Jobs Club is a great initiative to help people find good quality work as part of my 100,000 jobs plan.

“We know construction is a major growth area in the West Midlands that will create tens of thousands of jobs in the coming years, and we need to use programmes like RMF’s to help local people take advantage of those jobs."

He added: “Coming in the wake of the end of the furlough scheme, the Jobs Club follows on from last week’s announcement that the WMCA has a £25 million package of training support to help unemployed people across the region find work.”

The Jobs Club initiative is accompanied by the RMF Fresh Start jobs website, which links employers with those who face systematic barriers within our society and change the approach taken by the construction and rail industries towards recruitment.

Employers are given the opportunity to advertise live job vacancies and access a network of trained candidates seeking roles within the industry.

RMF’s business and social value director, Dara McCarthy, said: “Fresh Start organically promotes corporate social responsibility in the core of its business practices by providing ex-offenders and under-represented groups with the relevant training, development and qualifications required to find economic stability and reintegrate back into society.

"We don’t just train candidates – we are completely focused on getting them into work too.”