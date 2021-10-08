'Insult to injury' as city is mixed up with seaside resort in failed culture bid

Wolverhampton's city of culture bid has been unsuccessful

The city was one of 12 areas to submit bids that did not make the long list for the prestigious title, which is currently held by Coventry.

Council leader Ian Brookfield said he was disappointed with the decision, but insisted that Wolverhampton would reign as the "de facto city of culture".

He also revealed that the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport had "added insult to injury" by telling the council it's bid for Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk had been unsuccessful.

In a rejection letter sent to the council, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries MP said: "Unfortunately, we were only able to invite eight places to submit a full application for the 2025 title and your bid for Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk has not been successful."

Mr Brookfield said: "We are disappointed with the decision, but in my mind we will still be the de facto city of culture and will press on with our plans.

"It adds insult to injury that we appear to have been mixed up with Great Yarmouth.

"No disrespect to them. It is a nice place to visit for a few hours but I'd much rather be in Wolverhampton, the home of the industrial revolution."

Great Yarmouth's bid was also unsuccessful.

The eight areas that made the long list for 2025 are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.

They will now work with a panel of experts and the DCMS to finalise their bids before the shortlist is announced early next year.

Each of them will receive £40,000 to support the development of their proposals.

Previous winners, including current holders Coventry, have attracted millions of pounds in investment and boosted jobs and visitor numbers.

Mrs Dorries said: “Winning the UK city of culture competition has a hugely positive impact on an area, driving investment, creating jobs, and highlighting that culture is for everyone, regardless of their background. This year’s focus is on levelling up access to culture across the country and making sure there is a legacy that continues for generations to come.”